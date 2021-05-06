Phil Mickelson has never won the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s in a spot to change that

Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs-up to a fan as he walks down the 16th fairway during first round action of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, May 6, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Phil Mickelson has played the Wells Fargo Championship 17 times.

Winning the event, however, has never been in the cards for the 50-year-old golfer who owns five major championships.

He took a step in the right direction during the first round Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. Mickelson finished 7 under par (64) and has a two-shot lead. It was his best opening round of the season (previously 69, Masters) and third career round of 64 or lower at the Wells Fargo Championship.

He first caught attention when he played ‘The Green Mile,’ holes 16-18 in 2-under. The performance tied his best on that stretch of holes since 2016. He made the turn at 4-under after starting the day on the 10th hole.

This is the first time he’s led on Day 1 of an event in 840 days, per the Golf Channel.

Mickelson has finished in the top 10 at the Wells Fargo Championship 10 times, most by any golfer in the field by three finishes. Eight of those are top-five finishes. In 2010, he finished second to Rory McIlroy. He also owns the longest 36-hole cuts made streak with 15 consecutive.

Mickelson finished the day with eight birdies and one bogey.

This story is breaking and will be updated.