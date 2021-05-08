Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: goalies star in scoreless first

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) shoves Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) AP

The first 20 minutes of the game was mostly about watching goalies Alex Nedeljkovic of Carolina and the Preds’ Juuse Saros do good work in a scoreless first period.

One concern for the Canes: Jaccob Slavin. The defenseman played eight shifts in the first period but was ruled out of the game with a lower-body injury.

And good penalty killing. The Predators had two power plays but could not score. The Canes had one but could not score and had trouble trying to get set up in the zone.

The Preds had the edge in shots (9-7) and scoring chances (9-6) while both team had three high-danger chances (naturalstattrick.com). The Preds also had 12 hits to the Canes’ 3 in an increasingly physical first period.

Game setup: Canes have more to do

The Hurricanes have won the Central Division.

The Presidents’ Trophy? Still to be determined.

The Canes spoiling the Predators’ playoff chances? Still to be determined.

With two games left in the regular season, both against Preds, that’s what left for the Canes. The Dallas Stars beating Tampa Bay on Friday decided the No. 1 seed -- the Canes secured it with 80 points. It was time to pull out the championshio T-shirts and several Canes gladly showed them off in a tweet.

The Canes (36-10-8) have a two-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the duel for the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season. Vegas has played 53 games, one fewer than the Canes, and hosts the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

“It’s still one more thing that’s out there,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday morning.

Then there’s the matter of who the Canes will face in the opening round of the playoffs. Should Nashville win in regulation Saturday, the Predators (29-23-2) will secure the No. 4 seed and face Carolina. Should the Preds lose, it’s still a battle with the Stars for the fourth spot.

Brind’Amour was asked Saturday about his team’s approach for the last two games. The Canes are 6-0-0 against Nashville this season.

“If you’re in the lineup, you’ve got to go full speed ahead,” he said. “We want to put our best foot forward. You’ve got to play your game and you’ve got to do it right so we’re not picking up some iffy habits going into the playoffs.

“There’s a good chance we’ll be playing the same opponent and that’s a whole different dynamic. It’s an interesting couple of games.”

The Canes have points in their last 13 games (9-0-4), the longest active streak in the NHL and tied for the longest point streak in franchise history -- the Canes also were 9-0-4 in March 2017.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Alex Nedeljkovic, who has beaten the Preds twice this season, would be the starting goalie in Saturday’s game. Nedeljkovic will play his 23rd game and seek his 16th win of the season, which would be a team high — James Reimer has won 15.

No other lineup changes were anticipated. Forward Jordan Martinook, who has missed the past eight games with a lower-body injury, was at Saturday’s morning skate alternating on the fourth line with forward Max McCormick.

Forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body injury) and Cedric Paquette (lower-body) continue to be sidelined -- McGinn will miss his 18th straight game and Paquette his fifth.

McCormick, who was placed on NHL waivers Friday, cleared waivers Saturday.