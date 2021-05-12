Sports

The Charlotte Observer recognized nationally for excellence in sports journalism

By Observer staff report

A selection of The Charlotte Observer’s Sunday sports sections in 2020.
The Charlotte Observer, recently recognized for having the best sports coverage in North Carolina, was honored for excellence in sports journalism by Associated Press Sports Editors.

The Observer earned nine Top 10 awards in the annual national APSE contest, including being named one of the 10 best Sunday sports sections in the country in the second-largest circulation classification.

Individual Top 10 awards were as follows:

In addition to The Observer’s awards, columnist Luke DeCock, based out of the News & Observer in Raleigh, was awarded fifth place in short feature writing in the largest circulation classification for his story on the gym where Michael Jordan’s basketball career started. The Durham Herald-Sun won four individual awards: NC State reporter Jonas Pope took sixth place in explanatory writing, Emily Leiker was fourth in the same category, Madeline Coleman was ninth in short features and Pope, Chapel Fowler, Parth Upadhyaya and Patrick Obley won for projects in Category D.

