Sports

Duke player flips bat thinking he hit a home run, but he was out

Duke players cheer on the field during the ACC championship game vs. N.C. State on Sunday at Truist Field in Charlotte.
Duke players cheer on the field during the ACC championship game vs. N.C. State on Sunday at Truist Field in Charlotte. Maggie Boulton ACC

In retrospect, Duke left fielder RJ Schreck probably would have wanted to handle the moment differently.

In the top of the fourth inning Sunday in the ACC championship game against N.C. State, Duke had a runner on second when Schreck drove a 1-0 pitch to deep center field at Truist Field in Charlotte. Off the bat, it was clearly well hit, but Schreck thought his ball was leaving the yard and flipped his bat before starting a slow home-run trot.

The problem? Wolfpack center fielder Tyler McDonough tracked down the ball just in front of the warning track in what went down in the scorecard as a routine F8, leaving Schreck in disbelief.

To Schreck’s credit, he did move Ethan Murray, the runner on second base, over to third, and he scored with a sacrifice fly during the next at-bat, but that didn’t keep the Blue Devils’ dugout from giving their slugging outfielder a hard time.

Duke, winners of 11 straight, led N.C. State 1-0 after four innings.

Profile Image of Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
  Comments  

Sports

Wolfsburg wins women’s German Cup for 7th year in a row

May 30, 2021 1:19 PM

Sports

AP Sportlight

May 30, 2021 1:11 PM

Sports

This Date in Baseball

May 30, 2021 1:11 PM

Sports

Bernal adds Giro d’Italia title to Tour de France win

May 30, 2021 1:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service