Durham Bulls pitcher injured after being hit in the head by a batted ball

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the head by a batted ball Thursday night, knocking him out and to the ground.

Officials and players ran to the mound to tend to Zombro, who appeared in a video of the event, to start convulsing. He had just entered the game, replacing Joey Krehbiel, when he was hit by the ball of Tides’ batter Brett Cumberland.

The game against Norfolk was suspended in the 8th inning, according to the Bulls Twitter account.

Officials from the Bulls and Tides could not be reached by The News & Observer Thursday night.

Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



Zombro was playing for the Montgomery Biscuits in 2019 when he was assigned to play for the Durham Bulls. In the spring of 2020 and earlier this year, he attended spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Both the AA Biscuits and the AAA Bulls are feeder teams to the major league Rays.

Montgomery Biscuits general manager Michael Murphy had not heard about Zombro’s injuries when The News & Observer reached him by phone Thursday night.

Zombro is a “phenomenal guy,” Murphy said, “and always the first to volunteer for anything happening in the community, from baseball camps to clinics and events held for young fans. In 2019, Murphy said he nominated Zombro for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Community Award for player character off the field.

“I had tried to stay in touch with him through the past year or so,” Murphy said. “(I was) really excited that he was going to get his shot up in Durham in AAA and that he would continue to move up in the Rays organization.”“We’re definitely keeping him in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Zombro is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA for the Bulls this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.