Charlotte FC signs decorated Premier League veteran to inaugural squad

Charlotte FC has made another key acquisition ahead of its inaugural season on the pitch that is set to begin next January.

The club announced Sunday it has signed veteran Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs, a former Austrian national team captain who has also won the 2015-16 Premier League title and the 2020-21 English FA Cup. Fuchs spent six years at Leicester City and made 152 appearances.

Charlotte FC said Sunday in a news release the Fuchs has signed a one-year contract, with a one-year option as a Domestic Player.

“As we continue to add to our Charlotte FC roster, we are proud to welcome Christian to the club,” Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said in the release. “He is an experienced and proven leader, who has played consistently at a very high level. As a versatile defender who can cover several positions in our defense, Christian will have an integral role in building a competitive team from the beginning.”

Fuchs is the fifth player the Major League Soccer expansion club has signed. He joins Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz, Australian attacking midfielder Riley McGree, Polish defender Jan Sobociński and midfielder Brandt Bronico, who joined Charlotte through a trade deal with Chicago Fire FC in MLS.

At 35 years old, Fuchs is the oldest player on Charlotte’s burgeoning roster and is known for his work in his community. He was the first Premier League player to launch his own esports academy and created the Foxes Sports Foundation, which aims to help children with financial limitations participate in sports and soccer.

“I’m impressed with Charlotte FC’s vision for building a successful team,” Fuchs said in a release. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to build upon the pillars of progressive, collective and ambitious that are already ingrained in the Queen City.

“Alongside a diverse staff who make up this club, we can lean on the soccer community from all over the world to create even more of a competitive and hardworking CLTFC family,” Fuchs continued. “I look forward to starting from day one to help make Charlotte FC a winning club.”