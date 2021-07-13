This star Major League outfielder will be playing for the Charlotte Knights tonight

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) stands in the batters box during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) AP

The dugouts of Truist Field are usually filled with players on the rise, playing their hardest and waiting for their call-ups to the major leagues

But tonight, Knights fans have the chance to watch a certified MLB star make a few plate appearances in the Queen City.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez will be suiting up for the Knights during their six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, which begins tonight. The 2020 Silver Slugger will join Charlotte on an injury rehab assignment after finishing a two-game stint with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash.

The 24-year-old Dominican slugger made his big-league debut in March of 2019 after signing a contract potentially worth $75 million — the richest contract ever given to someone with no major league experience. He quickly showed why it was worth it, though, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. His second season was even better, batting .296 with a .891 OPS on his way to being named a Silver Slugger.

Despite those accolades, he hasn’t played a single out for the White Sox 2021. In a March spring training game, he attempted to rob a home run off the Oakland Athletics and extended his arm over the fence — tearing his left pectoral muscle.

The White Sox placed him on the 60-day injured list April 1, and he played no baseball from then until July 9, when he suited up for the Dash. Though he wasn’t playing against the usual stiff competition offered in the bigs, he still showed out in the Triad, batting .429 (3-for-7) with 2 runs scored, a home run and two RBIs.

Jiménez’s playing at all at the moment puts him ahead of schedule; doctors estimated he would be out five-to-six months.