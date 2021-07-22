Charlotte Observer Logo
Carolina Hurricanes swap goalies with Detroit Red Wings in trade

The Carolina Hurricanes will have a new goaltending look next season.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who stepped forward as a rookie last season and became a Calder Trophy finalist for the Canes, has been traded to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Thursday. Nedeljkovic has been given a two-year contract that will pay him $3 million a season, according to media reports.

In return, the Red Wings sent the rights to veteran goalie Jonathan Bernier, and a third-round draft pick to the Hurricanes.

Bernier is due to become an unrestricted free agent July 28 when NHL free agency begins. He carried a $3 million cap hit the past three seasons.

Bernier, 32, was 9-11-1 with the Red Wings in the 2020-21 season, with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. A veteran of 394 NHL games, he has a career record of 161-159-39, with a 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic, 25, went from the waiver wire to having a breakout season in 2020-21. He started 23 games, closed 15-5-3, with a 1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic, a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2014, also played enough games to qualify as a restricted free agent. He has arbitration rights, assuring a sizable salary bump from the $750,000 salary he had in 2020-21, and has been in contract negotiations with the Canes.

Canes goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer also will become UFAs on July 28.

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
