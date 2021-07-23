A trade kicks off NHL Draft night for the Carolina Hurricanes. Here’s what the Canes got

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jake Bean (24) battles with Florida Panthers’ Frank Vatrano (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

The Hurricanes have kicked off Friday night’s frenzy with another trade, this one perhaps more expected than that which dealt goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit on Thursday.

This time, the Canes shipped away young defender Jake Bean to Columbus. The return was a second-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft, No. 44 overall.

Bean was the last first-round draft pick from the Ron Francis era since 2012 remaining on the team. He only drew in to 42 regular season games this year, registering one goal and 11 assists. In the playoffs, Bean played in 11 games with a goal and four penalty minutes. He spent 59 games of 2019-20 with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL after making his NHL debut the season prior, in 2018-19.

The Bean-to-Columbus trade was part of a series of bigger moves for the Jackets, who also packaged star defender Seth Jones, the last pick of this year’s first round and a sixth-round pick for Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall pick Friday , a first in 2022 and that second-rounder, 44th overall.

Friday was, overall, a big day for trades around the league. The biggest of all of them was a five-player, nine-asset trade between Vancouver and Arizona. The Coyotes sent captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Canucks. In return, Vancouver sent forwards Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel and a first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to the Coyotes.

Earlier in the day, the St. Louis Blues acquired forward Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and the Philadelphia Flyers acquired Rasmus Ristolainen in exchange for defenseman Robert Hagg, 2021 first-round draft pick and 2023 second-round draft pick.

Drafts can be unpredictable

Drafts can be a fickle, unpredictable thing.

With the 27th pick in the 2009 draft, the Canes made forward Philippe Paradis of the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL a surprising choice. In 2019, the Canes picked Suzuki of the Barrie Colts of the OHL with the 28th selection.

Suzuki, 20, is considered one of the Canes’ top prospects and could push for a roster spot in 2021-22. Paradis, 30, was traded by the Canes a few months after being drafted in 2009 and has never played in the NHL.

At the 2018 draft in Dallas, Dundon’s hometown, the Canes became the talk of the town. They took Svechnikov with the second overall pick, then pulled off a mega-trade with the Calgary Flames that brought defenseman Dougie Hamilton, forward Micheal Ferland and a defensive prospect to the Canes.

That prospect was defenseman Adam Fox, who the Flames drafted but had been unable to sign. Canes general manager Don Waddell called Fox the best defenseman not yet in the NHL and said he was “99.9 percent sure” Carolina would sign the Harvard star to an entry-level contract.

The Canes could not sign Fox. They traded him to the New York Rangers, where he became the Norris Trophy winner this past season as the best defenseman in the NHL.

Imagine the Hurricanes with Hamilton and Fox in the lineup. Now, the Canes might soon be looking for a replacement for Hamilton, a pending unrestricted free agent. Hamilton could be a Seattle Kraken target when NHL free agency begins July 28.

Montreal will host in 2022

In his opening remarks, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the NHL plans to hold the 2022 Entry Draft at the Bell Centre in Montreal, which was supposed to host in 2020 before the pandemic threw things into turmoil.

Chip Alexander contributed to this report.