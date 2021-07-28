Carolina Hurricanes free agency tracker: Every player the Canes add or lose

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) congratulates Martin Necas (88) after Necas’ goal in the first period to tie Nashville 1-1 in game five of their first-round Stanley Cup Series in May. Hamilton is a free agent. rwillett@newsobserver.com

NHL free agency begins Wednesday and the Carolina Hurricanes will be active.

Will veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton leave the team? What will the Canes do with their goalie situation? We’re tracking every move the Canes make throughout free agency here.

Players the Hurricanes added in free agency

▪ Tony DeAngelo, D. It’s not official yet, but it’s expected Tony DeAngelo, who had a bad breakup with the New York Rangers, will sign with the Hurricanes. TSN is reporting it’s a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Players the Hurricanes lost in free agency

▪ Petr Mrazek, G. The Hurricanes goalie will reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $3.8 million.

Canes free agents

Unrestricted

▪ D Dougie Hamilton

▪ G Petr Mrazek

▪ G James Reimer

▪ F Brock McGinn

▪ F Jordan Martinook

Restricted

▪ F Andrei Svechnikov

▪ D Max Lajoie

▪ G Dylan Wells

▪ F Warren Foegele

▪ F Yegor Korshkov