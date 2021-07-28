Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Carolina Hurricanes free agency tracker: Every player the Canes add or lose

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) congratulates Martin Necas (88) after Necas’ goal in the first period to tie Nashville 1-1 in game five of their first-round Stanley Cup Series in May. Hamilton is a free agent.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) congratulates Martin Necas (88) after Necas’ goal in the first period to tie Nashville 1-1 in game five of their first-round Stanley Cup Series in May. Hamilton is a free agent. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

NHL free agency begins Wednesday and the Carolina Hurricanes will be active.

Will veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton leave the team? What will the Canes do with their goalie situation? We’re tracking every move the Canes make throughout free agency here.

Players the Hurricanes added in free agency

Tony DeAngelo, D. It’s not official yet, but it’s expected Tony DeAngelo, who had a bad breakup with the New York Rangers, will sign with the Hurricanes. TSN is reporting it’s a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Read Next

Players the Hurricanes lost in free agency

Petr Mrazek, G. The Hurricanes goalie will reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $3.8 million.

Canes free agents

Unrestricted

D Dougie Hamilton

G Petr Mrazek

G James Reimer

F Brock McGinn

F Jordan Martinook

Restricted

F Andrei Svechnikov

D Max Lajoie

G Dylan Wells

F Warren Foegele

F Yegor Korshkov

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service