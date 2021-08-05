Tickets for the Presidents Cup in Charlotte will go on sale soon. Here’s how to get them

Golfer Phil Mickelson, left, waves to the fans near a crossing along the 16th fairway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The Presidents Cup will be held at Quail Hollow next year. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

If you’re looking to watch the best golfers from the United States compete in Charlotte, your chance will soon arrive.

Tickets for the 2022 Presidents Cup golf tournament — set to take place at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club from Sept. 19-25 — will go on sale to the public on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., the PGA announced Thursday.

Like its older cousin, the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup will see a team of golfers from the United States competing against an “International” team that features golfers from across the world, minus Europe. Instead of winning a purse, the players allocate a portion of the competition’s revenues to a charity of their choice.

Once tickets go on sale, fans will be able to select from either General Admission tickets or costlier Captains’ Club tickets, which include access to a balcony area, sports bar and premium food and drink. General admission tickets for competition days will start at $100, while daily Captains’ Club tickets will start at $175 for competition days.

“We are looking forward to bringing the Presidents Cup to Quail Hollow Club in 2022, as Charlotte continues to be a premier global destination for sports fans around the world,” Executive Director Adam Sperling said. “We are unveiling ticket options that will cater to fans locally and abroad as we look to deliver a tremendous fan-first onsite experience throughout every facet of the event.”

Tickets can be purchased at PresidentsCup.com.