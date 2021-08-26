ACC exploring a move from Greensboro

Fans watch during the first half of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against the Syracuse Orange in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday, March 11, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The ACC will explore moving its headquarters from Greensboro as part of a comprehensive review of league operations, according to a letter from new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips to the 15 member schools and the city of Greensboro.

The league has been headquartered in Greensboro since it was founded at Sedgefield Country Club in 1953, and currently owns its own building -- just off ACC Lane -- next to the Grandover Resort. In the letter, Phillips said the ACC has a “fidicuiary responsibility to ensure that remaining headquartered in Greensboro is what is in the best long-term interests of the Conference.”

The potential move was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Let me be very clear – there is no imminent decision on a possible relocation of our Conference office,” Phillips wrote. “We are simply doing our due diligence as we enter a new chapter in our storied history. This is part of our responsibility as we undertake a holistic review and assessment of the ACC.”

The ACC has hired former Big 12 commissioner Kevin Weiberg to review the location of the conference office as part of a “thorough review” of finances, comparisons to other conferences and the governance model expected to take four months.

This story is developing and will be updated.