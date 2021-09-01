Charlotte FC grows its MLS roster, adding Uruguayan center back as its 7th player

Uruguayan center back Guzmán Corujo will join Charlotte’s Major League Soccer expansion team in 2022. Corujo has signed a pre-contract with Charlotte FC, joining the team from Club Nacional. Courtesy photo

Charlotte FC has added Uruguayan center back Guzmán Corujo to its roster ahead of the team’s inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2022. An announcement is expected Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the team’s thinking.

Corujo, 25, has signed a pre-contract with Charlotte, meaning the club will not have to pay his transfer fee.

He joins from Club Nacional, a first division team in his home country that has produced high-caliber players such as MLS Cup winner Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle) and New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodríguez.

Corujo appeared in more than 100 matches for Club Nacional over the last four years. He won two league titles with the team and made five appearances in Copa Libertadores.

His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, but his former team announced earlier this week that it terminated the final months of his deal due to the pre-contract with Charlotte.

Unless Corujo obtains a green card prior to his Charlotte move (a date which remains fluid), he will fill one of the team’s eight international player slots, joining Polish defender Jan Sobociński, Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz and Australian midfielder Riley McGree in a similar situation.

Corujo becomes the expansion team’s seventh signed player. Charlotte FC’s roster also includes defenders Christian Fuchs and Adam Armour as well as midfielder Brandt Bronico.

Spanish coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez was named the club’s inaugural head coach.