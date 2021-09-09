Davidson College reveals $45M plan for new football stadium, other sports facilities

Davidson College on Thursday unveiled a $45 million plan for a new football stadium and new or improved amenities for all 21 of its Division I sports teams.

The new stadium would be built beside the Carol Grotnes Belk Turf Field, home of Davidson College field hockey. Lacrosse games also would be played in the new stadium, according to the announcement.

The plan also calls for a new field house featuring a performance center for Davidson College athletes in all sports and a training room and locker rooms for football, lacrosse and field hockey.

The track at Richardson Stadium, where the football team currently plays, will be renovated so the college can host meets and other events. New locker rooms are planned for the track and field and cross country teams and new cardio fitness, along with wellness programs for everyone on campus.

Construction of the projects could begin by next summer and take two years, Davidson College officials said.

The timetable depends on project design work and fundraising, officials said. Nearly $16 million has been raised for the overall project, according to Thursday’s announcement.

“Davidson Athletics is positioned for growth and continued excellence, thanks to the exceptional scholar-athletes, coaching staffs and donors, and so many others, who believe so deeply in our mission to do athletics right,” Davidson College Athletics Director Chris Clunie said in a statement announcing the plans.

“Our collective investment in new and improved facilities demonstrates the role of Division I athletics in the footprint of this institution,” Clunie, a 2006 Davidson College graduate, said.

The college hired Odell Associates as the architectural firm for its plans.

Originally based in Charlotte, Odell has designed projects in the Queen City, including BB&T Ballpark, Spectrum Center and the original Charlotte Convention Center, all in uptown. It’s also worked on PNC Music Pavilion, Ovens Auditorium, the original Charlotte Coliseum and the Tyvola Charlotte Coliseum, according to its website.

Elsewhere, the company designed everything from PNC Arena in Raleigh to the NBA Seattle Supersonics arena study. Odell more recently designed the new 4,000-seat arena at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.