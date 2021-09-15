Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Talking Preps OT: Former Panthers star Captain Munnerlyn talks Steve Smith, Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Captain Munnerlyn had a long career with the Carolina Panthers after leaving the University South Carolina.

On Talking Preps Overtime, Munnerlyn talks about making it out of Alabama as a kid, and how he’s now trying to give back to local high school football players in Charlotte.

He also offers thoughts on new QB Sam Darnold and the current team as well as some of his most popular former teammates, like Cam Newton and Steve Smith.

Tune in at 8 p.m.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Jimmy Vesey among 3 vets signed by Devils to tryout deals

September 15, 2021 6:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service