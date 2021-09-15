Sports
Charlotte Independence will pay tribute to 1981 soccer champions at Saturday’s game
The Charlotte Independence will honor the city’s soccer history during Saturday night’s game with a halftime ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of a champion.
The Carolina Lightnin’ won the American Soccer League championship in 1981 in its inaugural season and, for a while, captured the attention of a city that had yet to see the NFL or NBA put teams in Charlotte. The Lightnin’ famously drew a league-record crowd of 20,163 fans to Memorial Stadium in uptown Charlotte to see its 1981 championship game.
The Independence now plays in the same venue, although the American Legion Memorial Stadium has been substantially updated.
The Independence enters Saturday night’s 7 p.m. home game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with a 10-8-4 record in the United Soccer League. The Independence sits in fourth place in the Atlantic Division; Pittsburgh is in second place.
For the game, the Independence players will suit up in replica uniforms that are nearly identical to those the Lightnin’ wore in 1981. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at CharlotteIndependence.com.
