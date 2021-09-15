Charlotte Independence will pay tribute to 1981 soccer champions at Saturday’s game

The Charlotte Independence will honor another soccer team in the city’s history Saturday during its 7 p.m. home game, paying tribute to the Carolina Lightnin’ with a halftime ceremony and replica uniforms.

The Charlotte Independence will honor the city’s soccer history during Saturday night’s game with a halftime ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of a champion.

The Carolina Lightnin’ won the American Soccer League championship in 1981 in its inaugural season and, for a while, captured the attention of a city that had yet to see the NFL or NBA put teams in Charlotte. The Lightnin’ famously drew a league-record crowd of 20,163 fans to Memorial Stadium in uptown Charlotte to see its 1981 championship game.

The Independence now plays in the same venue, although the American Legion Memorial Stadium has been substantially updated.

The Independence enters Saturday night’s 7 p.m. home game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with a 10-8-4 record in the United Soccer League. The Independence sits in fourth place in the Atlantic Division; Pittsburgh is in second place.

Shortly before the championship game in Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium, members of the Carolina Lightnin’ pro soccer team posed for a photo in 1981. The Charlotte Independence will honor the 40th anniversary of that title by wearing Lightnin’-themed uniforms in Saturday’s home game. Courtesy of Ed Young

For the game, the Independence players will suit up in replica uniforms that are nearly identical to those the Lightnin’ wore in 1981. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at CharlotteIndependence.com.

