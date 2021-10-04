Is it the NHL or junior hockey for the Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis? There’s no in between

Carolina Hurricanes first-round draft pick Seth Jarvis Donovan MacGowan, Portland Winterhawks

The Carolina Hurricanes’ training camp roster continues to get smaller.

Of interest: Seth Jarvis is still on it.

The Canes on Sunday assigned five players to the Chicago Wolves, their American Hockey League affiliate, reducing the roster to 35 players. But sending Jarvis, 19, to the AHL is not an option for the Canes — the crux of the problem.

The Canes like the forward, their first-round draft pick in 2020. He’s 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, roughly the size of, well, center Sebastian Aho.

In Sunday’s team scrimmage at PNC Arena, Jarvis played on Aho’s line opposite winger Andrei Svechnikov. He didn’t seem out of place.

“He’s a good player,” Aho said to the media. “Skillful, good vision out there. Fun guy to play with.”

Jarvis’ playing style is similar to Aho’s, although Jarvis might have a little more speed. He handles the puck well, has a quick release on his shot, good balance, slips the big hits, finds the soft spots in the defense and plays bigger than his size.

“He’s going to be a really good player,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour told the media Sunday. “He definitely has the offensive flair and he’s not afraid to make plays, take it to the net. For a little guy, those instincts, that’s what stands out. He’s going to get better and better.”

But in junior hockey?

Jarvis must either be placed on the Canes’ roster for the full season or be returned to his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League; no AHL option for him. It’s either/or for him at his age and after being in the Canadian Hockey League junior system, which has a transfer agreement with the NHL.

Portland Winterhawks center Seth Jarvis in a game against Spokane, Friday, March 1, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Photo by Megan Connelly. MeganConnelly Megan Connelly

Jarvis played well for the Canes in the NHL Prospects Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay. He then was noticeable in his NHL preseason debut Friday, getting off a game-high six shots in the 8-5 road loss to the Lightning.

Jarvis said a slight hip issue after the prospects event kept him out of training camp a few days. But he has since been all-in and trying to stay in Raleigh as long as he can.

“It’s been awesome,” Jarvis said of camp on Sunday. “Little banged up at the start (but) healed up. I feel like I’ve been strong and where I left off in the (Tampa) rookie tournament and picked up full stride and I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”

Jarvis said there has been little feedback to him about the Canes’ plans for him — which might be good news. Others who came to camp have been sent back to junior. He hasn’t.

Jarvis, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, had 42 goals and 98 points in 58 games at Portland in 2019-20. Because of the pandemic and with the start of the WHL’s 2020-21 season put on hold, he was allowed to play nine games with the Wolves in the AHL before he was required to leave and report to Portland’s training camp.

Jarvis had seven goals and 11 points in those nine games. When he left Chicago for Portland, he was the top scorer in the AHL.

The kid can play. But where, this season?

“I’ve loved my time in Portland and I think they did a good job with my development,” Jarvis said. “Obviously it would be nice to turn pro and play in the NHL. But whether it’s playing here or back in Portland I’m going to be super happy, regardless.”

Of note ...

The five players assigned to Chicago on Sunday were: forwards Maxim Letunov, Sam Miletic, Andrew Poturalski and Spencer Smallman, and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald ...

Defenseman Ethan Bear had a hat trick Sunday in the team scrimmage, his third goal winning for the Red team just before the final buzzer. Aho, Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were among those who also had goals.