As NC Courage return to field, owner pledges better protection from abuse

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley is interviewed by a reporter next to the trophy for the National Women’s Soccer League championship during a media event at Nike in Beaverton, Ore. The National Women’s Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report in The Athletic that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims from two former players of sexual coercion. The NWSL did not specify Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, whether the games were canceled or postponed. (AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson, File) AP

Calling the situation “appalling” N.C. Courage owner Steve Malik said he and the team are committed to better protecting players following last week’s revelations of abuse by coach Paul Riley that led to his firing.

Malik released a lengthy statement on Wednesday morning, offering an apology and lamenting that players didn’t feel comfortable speaking out earlier.

“As we continue to process difficult emotions,” Malik said in the statement, “let me begin by saying that I am deeply sorry for our part in the failure to create an environment where players feel safe and comfortable coming forward,” . As soon as we were aware of the serious allegations against Mr. Riley, we immediately terminated his employment. There is no place for that behavior and abuse in our sport and society. Firing Mr. Riley was the first step, and we continue to reflect on how we could have been better.”

Malik’s public statement comes as the National Women’s Soccer League is set to resume with games on Wednesday night. The league postponed its games scheduled for last weekend, including a the Courage’s Friday night home game with Washington, after Riley’s dismissal.

In a story first reported by The Athletic last Thursday, two former players -- Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly -- from his stint as the Portland Timbers’ coach leveled allegations of sexual coercion against him. Riley coached Portland in 2014 and 2015 before his contract was not renewed. The NWSL investigated allegations against him at that time.

Yet, Riley was hired the following year by the Western New York Flash, who were sold to Malik in 2017 when they were moved to North Carolina to become the Courage. Riley remained as the team’s coach until last Thursday.

“Following the news of last week, many of you were left with a key question – what did we know?” Malik said in his statement. “When we bought the Western NY Flash in 2017, we conducted due diligence to continue with Mr. Riley and the coaching staff. We were made aware of an investigation into Mr. Riley’s behavior in 2015 and were subsequently assured that he was in good standing. During his employment with the Courage, we had no knowledge of allegations of sexual harassment or coercion. When we learned of the horrific allegations in last week’s reporting, we took those seriously and immediately terminated Mr. Riley.”

Sinead Farrelly, one of the players who alleged misconduct charges against Riley in The Athletic story, emailed NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird in April with her claims. Baird emailed her back, saying the investigation had “reached its conclusion” in 2015.

Last Friday, the day after the Courage fired Riley, Baird resigned as NWSL commissioner and the league, along with its player’s union, agreed to not play any games over the weekend.

Malik said, going forward, the commitment to providing a safe working environment for players, without exception, is his unconditional promise.

“To Mana Shim, Sinead Farrelly and all players who have come forward in sharing your stories, you have shown us what true courage is,” Malik said. “Your actions have sparked this vital need for positive, systemic change, and I commend you for your strength in doing so. Such abuse has no place in our society or in our sport, and it will never be tolerated by the North Carolina Courage organization.”

Riley’s case is the fourth instance of sudden coaching changes already this season in the NWSL, and he is the third coach to be fired for misconduct.

Richie Burke, the former Washington Spirit coach accused of verbal abuse, was fired from the club earlier this week following a report in the Washington Post. An NWSL investigation found he had violated league policies.

Christy Holly, the former coach of Racing Louisville, was fired with cause in September.

Farid Benstiti of OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington resigned in July, at the time a seemingly innocuous departure. Since then, he’s been the subject of verbal abuse allegations.

The Courage return to play Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against Racing Louisville at WakeMed Soccer Park.

No Courage players will speak to the media following the game, according to Courage officials and the NWSL Players Association. That move was initiated by the players, NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke told the News & Observer via email.

“What we want is for clubs to be listening to players right now, and moving forward,” Burke said. “All of us support the Courage players’ decision. What you will see tonight is that all 250 of us are carrying this burden together so that no one person or one team has to shoulder it alone. It’s too much to bear for one person or even one team. There will be times when one person or one team needs to take care of themselves first. That’s what the Courage is doing tonight, with the full support and backing of the PA.”