Charlotte Hornets have a rim-protection problem; will they draft a shot-blocker?

Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. At 6-foot-11 and 233 pounds, he could be in the team’s discussion for the No. 12 pick in this month’s NBA draft. AP

Arkansas center Daniel Gafford’s presence at a Charlotte Hornets draft workout Tuesday reinforces a theme this spring:

If a big man has demonstrated the ability to deter opponents from constant assaults on the rim, he’s worth at least exploring as an option for the Hornets’ No. 12 overall pick.

Gafford might not be one of the top 12 players overall in the 2019 NBA draft class, but he does have the size (6-foot-11 and 233 pounds) and the resume (SEC all-defensive team) to at least be in the discussion, after Hornets coach James Borrego and general manager Mitch Kupchak both declared rim protection an area of clear need based on last season.

The Hornets allowed opponents an average of 49 points scored in the lane last season, which wasn’t horrible at 16th among 30 NBA teams. However, their porous interior defense seemed to get worse as the season progressed. The Hornets’ top shot blocker was power forward Marvin Williams, 43rd in the league in average at 0.8 per game. As a team, the Hornets averaged 4.9 blocks per game last season, 19th among 30 teams.

Shots blocked isn’t the sole measure of interior defense, but between Cody Zeller’s injuries and Bismack Biyombo’s uneven play, the Hornets didn’t get what they wanted from their centers defensively in the lane. They registered clear interest, during interaction with players at the draft combine last month in Chicago, in auditioning shot blockers.

Bringing in Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke (third in Division I last season averaging 3.16 blocks) and Gafford (37th at 2.03 blocks) for workouts reflects this weakness is on the Hornets’ minds, regardless of whether they go that direction in the first round. Former Central Florida center Tacko Fall, measured at 7-foot-7, said during a visit with the Orlando Magic he has a workout scheduled with the Hornets (though Fall is probably a second-round pick).

How does Gafford, who also averaged 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds, view his defensive fit in the NBA?

“Defense first, offense second: I try my best to protect the house,” Gafford said. “Contain guards; if I have to switch in certain situations, I can move my feet.”

Gafford’s pitch to teams considering him in the first round is a player who’s proven defensively, but who isn’t a liability offensively. Gafford thinks how he performed on offense in pick-and-rolls — as a target for lob passes to the rim — will translate to the NBA level.

“With a guy of my size in the NBA, you have guards who can find bigs in pick-and-roll situations. And running the floor is another thing I think I bring,” Gafford said. “Having big guys who can run the floor like a deer, that’s a real big advantage. If you’ve got a big who can beat everybody down the floor, that’s a big” plus.