Point guard deal official: Kemba Walker leaves for Celtics, Hornets get Terry Rozier

Soon-to-be Charlotte Hornet Terry Rozier has yet to finish an NBA season shooting 40 percent from the field. AP

The Charlotte Hornets completed the trade Saturday that will replace all-time scorer Kemba Walker with Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier.

To acquire Rozier, who will make $58 million guaranteed over the next three years, the Hornets had to work out a sign-and-trade with the Celtics, who are getting Walker.

As part of the deal, the Hornets also compensated the Celtics by giving Boston the option to swap second-round picks in the 2020 draft.

Walker, a three-time All-Star with the Hornets, chose the Celtics, who had the salary cap room to offer a maximum four-year, $141 million contract. Under NBA rules, the Hornets could have offered Walker up to $221 million over five years. But out of concern for paying luxury tax, the Hornets’ offer was much lower — less than $170 million.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said in April that the Hornets would do “everything that we can” to re-sign Walker, calling him a “once-in-a-generation kind of player.”

With the Hornets’ offer less than $30 million above other teams’ — as opposed to as much as $80 million allowed under the rules — Walker chose the Celtics, where he will have a much better chance to qualify for and advance in the playoffs.

Walker was flexible

Walker said last month that re-signing with the Hornets was his first priority and he’d be open to taking less than the “supermax” contract he qualified for by being named All-NBA last season. Only the Hornets could offer him that deal. However, Walker added he wasn’t reluctant to leave the Hornets if another team was a better option long-term.

The Hornets selected Walker ninth overall in the 2011 draft, by far the best draft pick in the decade the team has been owned by Michael Jordan. Walker played the last four seasons on a $48 million contract, one of the biggest bargains in the NBA.

Upon learning of Walker’s decision to leave, the Hornets turned to acquiring Rozier, who was a backup to point guards Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving during his prior four seasons. Rozier has made only 30 NBA starts, but he had a strong market in free-agency.

Because the Hornets couldn’t create $19 million in cap room for Rozier’s first-season salary, they worked out this sign-and-trade arrangement with the Celtics. That meant compensating the Celtics for participating.

Huge raise for Rozier

Rozier, 25, averaged nine points, three assists and 22 minutes per game last season, compared to 25.6 points, six assists and 35 minutes for Walker.

Rozier is getting a massive raise over the $3 million he made in 2018-19, the last year on his original rookie-scale contract for being the 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft. Rozier played college basketball at Louisville.

The 6-foot-1 Rozier is typically best in transition, attacking the basket, and is known as a tough competitor who applies himself well on defense. The knock on him has been his shooting; he failed to finish any of his prior four NBA seasons shooting 40 percent or better from the field.