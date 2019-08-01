Charlotte Hornets open preseason against Kemba Walker and the Celtics

Borrego on Hornets’ young players Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego talks about the summer’s importance for young players whose playing time increased late last season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego talks about the summer’s importance for young players whose playing time increased late last season.

The Hornets won’t have to wait long to see Kemba Walker again, but fans will have to be patient a bit longer to welcome him back to Charlotte.

Charlotte released its five-game 2019 preseason schedule Thursday and the Hornets will open in Boston against Walker and the Celtics on Oct. 6. In June, the Celtics and Hornets completed a sign-and-trade that exchanged Walker, Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer, for Terry Rozier.

Following the game at Boston, the Hornets host the Heat on Oct. 9 in Charlotte before welcoming the 76ers to Winston-Salem on Oct. 11. Their final home preseason game will be Oct. 16 against the Pistons.

The Hornets will also play a preseason road game against Western Conference opponent Memphis on Oct. 14.

All games will be broadcast on WFNZ.

Hornets 2019-20 preseason schedule