Charlotte Hornets adding a point guard option a month from training camp

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak discusses first-round pick PJ Washington Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak discusses the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Kentucky forward PJ Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak discusses the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Kentucky forward PJ Washington.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the process of adding free-agent point guard Kobi Simmons for training camp, an NBA source confirmed.

Simmons, 6-foot-5, played 35 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2017-18 season and a game with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He has played primarily in the G-League since going unselected in the 2017 NBA draft. A former McDonald’s high school All-American, Simmons played one college season at Arizona before turning pro.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the Hornets’ interest in Simmons.

A month out from training camp, the Hornets have 18 players under contract. The Hornets haven’t yet signed the second of their two second-round picks, San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels, but still have a two-way contract slot available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hornets lost their top two point guards from last season, with three-time All-Star Kemba Walker signing with the Boston Celtics and Tony Parker retiring after one season in Charlotte. The Hornets acquired Terry Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Celtics and have Devonte Graham, who took over Parker’s minutes late last season as a rookie.

Typically, NBA teams carry three point guards on the roster. Second-round pick Cody Martin has play-making skills but had an uneven performance at Las Vegas Summer League, suggesting he might not be ready to be the third option at point guard next season.