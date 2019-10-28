Ugly second-half shooting dooms Hornets in road loss to Lakers

Since there isn’t much chance the Charlotte Hornets will defend well on the road, they must hit their shots.

They sure didn’t in the third quarter. They made just eight of their first 34 attempts from the field in the second half, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to run away with a 120-101 victory at Staples Center.

The loss in the first of four consecutive Hornets road games dropped them to 1-2. What had been a two-point game at halftime became a 20-point Lakers lead with about seven minutes left.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis was magnificent throughout, finishing with 29 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James added 20 points and 12 assists.

The Hornets got strong games from Miles Bridges (23 points) and Cody Zeller (19 points and 14 rebounds).

Good buzz

After missing Friday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons, center Zeller made his first five shots from the field Sunday.

Zeller had to leave the court in the second quarter holding a towel to his face, after a collision with Davis, but it isn’t really a Hornets season until Zeller has a bloody face, right? He needed stitches above his left eye before returning in the second half.

Bee stings

You might have heard the Hornets have a problem keeping opponents away from the rim. As in, the Chicago Bulls scoring 78 points in the paint in the season-opener. The Lakers totaled 74 in the paint. Most of that was Davis and Dwight Howard (who was playing his first game against the Hornets since the July 2018 trade to the Brooklyn Nets). Howard finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Building Blocks

Coach James Borrego has continuously emphasized his players being more aware of shot value in their offensive choices. As in, the 3-point line and the foul line are the two most efficient places to score, and mid-range jump shots the least efficient choice. Thirty-eight of the Hornets’ 62 first-half points were scored off 3s or free throws.

Beyond the numbers

Borrego said pre-game he’s glad the Hornets have a long road trip this early in the season, that it’s constructive for a young team to be thrown together for a week like this to bond. The Hornets play all four California teams between now and Saturday.

This trip is a little simpler logistically since the Hornets play the Los Angeles teams back-to-back, with the Clippers Monday night at Staples Center.