Did Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges leak new alternate jerseys on Instagram?

Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington poses for teammate Miles Bridges in what appears to be a new team un Screen shot of Instagram photo

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges posted a video to his 317,000 Instagram followers Thursday of what appears to be a new alternate team jersey.

On his Instagram story, Bridges and teammates PJ Washington and Devonte Graham were posing for a photo shoot in a light gray jersey with a purple “CHA” and teal and purple trim. The jersey numbers are in white. These are similar to the alternate purple “CHA” jerseys the team unveiled before the season.

Whether Bridges had permission to unveil the apparent alternate to the existing alternate Hornets jersey was not immediately clear.

Hornets guard Devonte Graham. Screen shot of Instagram post

Leaking video or photos of a yet-to-be released NBA jersey is not without precedent.

A Twitter user leaked photos of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys that the league had yet to publicly unveil. The game was played at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

Josman Suri tweeted that he spotted the jerseys at a Nike retail store, although he didn’t say where the shop is located. In a reply tweet to The Charlotte Observer at the time, Suri said he was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he took the pictures at a Nike store in a shopping mall.