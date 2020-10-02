Charlotte Hornets bubble wrap: P.J. Washington as center? Malik Monk’s new joy?

Can P.J Washington play center in the NBA? Can Cody Martin play point guard?

The two-week mini-camp the Charlotte Hornets concluded Friday was ideal for experimentation. This was the first time since their season ended March 11 that the Hornets could practice together. Coach James Borrego mixed and matched positionally throughout 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Media couldn’t be at the workouts at Spectrum Center, but Borrego and the players were available to talk about them through the mini-bubble. What we learned and what it means:

Washington played a bunch of small-ball center

I don’t believe center will ever be the primary position for the 6-foot-7 Washington. But I like that Borrego plays around with the idea, because they’re shaky at center and need to find power forward minutes for Miles Bridges.

Washington is physical enough to match up with bigger guys (although he must improve on his 5.4 rebounding average as a rookie). Borrego used to play Marvin Williams as a small-ball center similarly as a change-up. In limited minutes, this can work.

Also, they really must find ways to play Bridges more at power forward. He’s going to be more effective there than at small forward. The plan, before Washington made such a quick splash in training camp, was for Bridges to start at power forward.

Cody Martin and Malik Monk did more ballhandling

The Hornets played much of last season without a true third point guard. That wasn’t a big deal in a season devoted to development. However, if they go in the same direction next season, they need a plan for what to do if Devonte Graham or Terry Rozier gets hurt.

I don’t think Martin or Monk will ever be a true point guard. However, either one can be the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll if they demonstrate the decision-making Borrego needs.

This was the no-risk time to work on this. It’s similar to summer league in 2019 when the Hornets tried Dwayne Bacon as a pick-and-roll ballhandler. That didn’t work, and projected some of Bacon’s struggles last season. But that’s why you test these things in the offseason.

Monk in good graces

There doesn’t appear to be any after-effect from Monk’s suspension under the NBA’s anti-drug policy. Based on everything said, management expects him to be a significant part of the rotation next season.

“He’s more comfortable in who is is, he’s more disciplined, he’s got structure behind him,” Borrego said. “I see a joy in what he is doing out there on the floor, and I also see a joy in how he is interacting with his teammates.

“Which I didn’t always see before.”

That’s telling: Monk arrived in the NBA at 19 with a lot of hype he couldn’t back up. He could be touchy about trivial things, and didn’t always distinguish between confidence and defensiveness. He listens more now to veteran teammates.

The stakes for Monk next season are huge, with him headed toward free agency. But Borrego and general manager Mitch Kupchak still believe there will be return on the investment of a 2017 lottery pick before they arrived in Charlotte.

No shortcuts

Hornets players and coaches spent a lot of time during the two-week bubble watching playoff games together. I asked Borrego what they can learn from the Miami Heat’s run from a five-seed to the NBA Finals.

“What they have had is continuity and consistency. I think that is my hope and desire” that the Hornets emulate, Borrego said. “You have to stay disciplined as an organization when the noise around you is saying, ‘It needs to be X, Y or Z.’ You have to have discipline and strength to stay with” a plan.

That means no quick fixes, like using up salary cap on chasing name free agents too early in a rebuild. The Hornets used half their playing time last season on six players in their first or second NBA seasons. Don’t expect a major deviation from that path as they pursue what Kupchak calls “sustainability.”

“We’re trying to take the slow approach. That’s what development is about,” Borrego said. “Having patience and discipline is key when you are trying to build a young team.”