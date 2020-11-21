Charlotte Hornets are signing Gordon Hayward from the Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets will address their need for an impact wing scorer by signing free agent Gordon Hayward.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the agreement Saturday afternoon, quoting Hayward’s agent, Marc Bartelstein. Hayward opted out of this season in his contract with the Boston Celtics. Six years ago, the Hornets signed then-restricted free agent Hayward to a maximum offer sheet, which the Utah Jazz matched.

Hayward later signed with the Celtics, which now has a crowd at the wing positions, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Following a couple of injuries, including an ankle sprain that caused him to miss part of the NBA restart, Hayward chose to opt out of the final season on his contract.

Wojnarowski said Hayward would sign a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets.

Hayward, a 6-foot-7 forward, is entering his 11th NBA season. He averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 52 games with the Celtics last season.

This story is developing and will be updated.