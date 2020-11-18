Charlotte Observer Logo
Hornets add Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. in the second round of the NBA draft

Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) slams in two during the first half of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. (1) slams in two during the first half of the North Carolina Tar Heels' game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Charlotte Hornets picked Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. with the 32nd pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.

Carey Jr. was the ACC freshman of the year and a consensus second team All-American.

The Hornets, who will pick again at No. 56, drafted 6-foot-7 guard LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick.

Carey’s father played eight seasons for the Miami Dolphins, and Carey Jr. grew up in South Florida. He played one season at Duke, when he averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds, while shooting 57 percent from the field.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
