Bismack Biyombo to return to Charlotte Hornets, providing center depth and mentorship

Bismack Biyombo wanted to see through the rebuild with the Charlotte Hornets. He’ll get that chance.

Veteran center Biyombo will sign a one-year deal with the Hornets, according to two NBA sources. He will provide needed depth at the position, and increased his role as a mentor to some of the team’s young players last season.

Biyombo started his NBA career with the then-Bobcats in 2011, then moved on to the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. He returned to Charlotte in the summer of 2018 in a trade that was one of general manager Mitch Kupchak’s first transactions with the team.

The Hornets entered free agency Friday with only one center, Cody Zeller, under contract. Kupchak added two big men in the draft: Duke’s Vernon Carey, Jr., and Kentucky’s Nick Richards, both second-round picks. The other Hornets center from last season, Willy Hernangomez, will sign with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Stadium.

Biyombo played in 53 of the Hornets’ 65 games last season, starting 29. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Biyombo said in March he could have asked for a buyout, as teammates Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did, and sought a roster spot with a contender. He said it was appealing to remain in Charlotte, to see how this post-Kemba Walker rebuild/youth movement would turn out.

“The house is on fire? Let’s find a way to fix it,” Biyombo said of the rebuild. “I think the way we have been competing shows a lot of character from a lot of guys.”

With Walker gone to the Boston Celtics and Williams signing with the Milwaukee Bucks (and retiring after the season), Biyombo took on a mentoring role, particularly with Malik Monk.