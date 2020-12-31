As LaMelo Ball ‘grows up before our very eyes,’ Charlotte Hornets thrive off depth

Miles Bridges described the Charlotte Hornets’ depth this way Wednesday night:

“We’ve still got Malik Monk on the bench, and he can come in and score 25,” Bridges said after the Hornets dismantled the Mavericks in Dallas, 118-99.

What made the Hornets special Wednesday had little to do with the starters. Five reserves combined for 60 points, 25 rebounds and 12 assists. A team that sometimes couldn’t scrape together five respectable starters last season suddenyl looked stacked.

The Hornets are 2-2, so don’t get giddy. However, they’ve beaten the Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks in consecutive games, and coach James Borrego has options that didn’t exist in his first two seasons in Charlotte.

Moving Bridges to the second unit and adding third overall pick LaMelo Ball can make a huge difference. Bridges (20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds) is no longer miscast as a small forward. Ball (22 points, eight rebounds and five assists) is discovering what works and what doesn’t at the NBA level.

‘Growing up’

There was never a doubt about Ball’s potential; his imaginative passing skill and 6-foot-7 height make him different from any guard the Hornets have had in a long time.

The question was always how long he’d take to discern a good risk from a bad one in the NBA, and his grasp of defense at this level.

“He’s making smart decisions and I’m proud of him; he’s growing up right before our eyes,” Bridges described. “We just want to focus on the defensive end with him. His offensive game is there.”

Ball played 29 minutes Wednesday and made four of five 3-pointers. Teams will obviously back off of him on the perimeter as they focus on his dribble-drive and passing ability. That shot will be open.

“It spaces the floor,” Ball said of the effect when he shows he can make 3s. “I’m shooting with confidence.”

Infectious energy

Bridges set the tone for this team emotionally from the start of training camp. He boldly voiced how sick Charlotte is of losing, stating “The Hornets, we haven’t been a good organization for a long time. Let’s be honest about it — everybody here, we’re tired of that.”

Bridges has backed up the talk. He viewed going to the second unit not as a demotion, but as a good fit for his frenetic energy.

“His energy is infectious,” Borrego said. “I’m proud of him — just how he’s handled this season and his role. He impacts the game every second he’s on the floor.

“And LaMelo is showing growth every single game ... He had his fingerprints all over that game.”

It’s Bridges and Ball, and also the Martin twins and Jalen McDaniels. The Hornets are now so deep that Monk, this team’s best player throughout last February, has yet to get into a game.

That means when center Cody Zeller got hurt, there were choices. Or when a player isn’t performing, there are choices.

It means they have a fighting chance to keep playing like they did Wednesday in Dallas.