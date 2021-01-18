Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets have their Wednesday game vs. Washington Wizards postponed

The NBA on Monday afternoon announced that the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Washington Wizards, scheduled for Wednesday night at Spectrum Center, has been postponed in accordance to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Wizards would have not have the minimum required eight players available to play due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the team.

The Hornets are still scheduled to host the Chicago Bulls on Friday. No make-up date for the Hornets-Wizards game has been announced.

