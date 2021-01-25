Hornets gave up 19 3-pointers to the Orlando Magic. 5 observations from Charlotte’s loss

The Orlando Magic — among the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting teams — rained down 3s on the Hornets on Monday to beat Charlotte 117-108.

The Magic entered this game making just 33.6% from 3-point range, 25th among 30 teams. However, Monday the Magic made 19 of 37 attempts (51%) from long range.

This was the fifth loss in the Hornets’ last six games, dropping them to 7-10.

Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier scored 24 points each for the Hornets. Orlando center Nikola Vucevic finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Those second chances

There are three or four egregious defensive possessions each game when you wonder why the Hornets just can’t grab a rebound to get a stop after doing all the hard work.

There was a classic one with about 8 minutes left in the game when the Magic missed a shot, the ball ended up in the middle of the lane, and Orlando got another scoring opportunity for center Nikola Vucevic.

Gordon Hayward’s efficiency

Hayward has been one of the NBA’s most efficient volume scorers this season, with Charlotte averaging 1.14 points per possession with Hayward as the shooter.

The first half Monday certainly backed that up: Hayward made 5 of his 10 field goals, was 2-of-2 from 3 and added four assists.

Hayward and Miles Bridges connected on two Bridges baskets, with Hayward throwing a long pass for an open dunk and then a half-court feed for a layup and free throw. Hayward and Bridges in high-low plays puts defenses in predicaments because it’s so dangerous to leave Hayward and Bridges is so explosive at the rim.

Less zone

The zone, a staple defensively for the Hornets of late, wasn’t used much in the first half against the Magic. Also, coach James Borrego didn’t use the small-ball unit much with P.J. Washington at center and Bridges at power forward.

Small ball might get less use with Cody Zeller’s return from a broken finger. Bridges pushed for switch from zone to man-to-man defense in the fourth quarter Sunday, when the Hornets came back from a 12-point deficit to beat the Magic.

Not deep rotation

Borrego said before the game he might need to play his bench more this game, the second on back-to-back nights. However, the first half continued the trend of short rotations.

While Borrego played nine, Cody Zeller played 6 1/2 minutes and Caleb Martin played five. Borrego relies heavily lately on his starters, plus Bridges and LaMelo Ball off the bench.

That approach will be tested in a week when the Hornets play five games in seven nights.

Dwayne Bacon sizzled

Ex-Hornet Dwayne Bacon, in his first season with the Magic, is reunited with former Charlotte coach Steve Clifford. The Hornets chose not to make a qualifying offer to restrict his free-agency, and the Magic came to terms with him immediately.

Bacon hit 6 of his first 12 shots doing what he’s best at — getting to the rim. Only one of those six baskets was a 3-pointer.