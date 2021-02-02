Charlotte Hornets get bad news on the injury front for P.J. Washington

Starting power forward P.J. Washington will be out for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Washington sprained his right foot in the second half of Monday’s road victory over the Miami Heat, and didn’t return to the game. In Washington’s absence, the Hornets played Miles Bridges extensively at power forward. At times, the Hornets played extremely small in the frontcourt, with 6-foot-7 Caleb Martin at power forward and 6-7 Bridges at center.

The Sixers have been the Hornets’ toughest opponent in recent memory, having won the last 13 games against Charlotte.

Losing Washington is problematic on multiple levels. He both starts at power forward and plays a lot at center in a small-ball lineup.

The Hornets are starting Cody Zeller at center, since his return from a broken finger. Bismack Biyombo, who filled in as center starter for a month while Zeller was out, hasn’t played in the Hornets’ last two games.

The Hornets were without starting shooting guard Terry Rozier against Miami, due to a sprained right ankle. The Hornets listed Rozier as questionable to play against the Sixers.

With Rozier out, rookie LaMelo Ball made his first NBA start in Miami.