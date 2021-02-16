Charlotte Hornets have games postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The NBA has postponed Charlotte Hornets home games Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls and Friday against the Denver Nuggets over COVID-19 related issues.

The Hornets’ home game against the Golden State Warriors, scheduled for Saturday at Spectrum Center, has not yet been postponed. After that game, the Hornets are scheduled for a six-game trip through the Western Conference before All-Star break.

The Hornets had three players out Sunday — starter P.J. Washington and reserves Caleb and Cody Martin — under what the NBA describes as “health and safety protocols,” the league’s term for COVID-19 issues. All three of those players also missed Friday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. COVID-19 concerns disrupted the team’s game-day routine Friday, with players barred from the arena until about 90 minutes before tip-off, while additional testing was done.

Because of various injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the Hornets were down to eight available players in the second half of Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Since then, the Spurs have had four players test positive for COVID-19. The NBA announced Tuesday it has postponed the Spurs’ next three games.

The Spurs’ outbreak has prompted additional contact tracing of Hornets players. The Hornets had a day off Monday and had been scheduled to practice Tuesday before Wednesday’s home game against the Bulls.