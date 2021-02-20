Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches against the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fell ill just before Saturday’s game against his hometown Charlotte Hornets and was pulled from the lineup.

A Warriors spokesman said Curry was out for the game.

Video of Curry showed him being helped off the floor right around the 8 p.m. tip-off at Spectrum Center.

Curry starred at Davidson before becoming a Warriors lottery pick, and going on to be a two-time NBA most valuable player. He grew up in Charlotte, with his father, Dell, an original Hornet.

Dell Curry is the color analyst on Hornets games.

The Warriors have announced that Stephen Curry is not feeling well and will not play in tonight's game vs. the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/RJ0hj8YAHN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 21, 2021 Steph Curry exited the floor right before tip-off pic.twitter.com/8vvEXfrUmt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2021 Another angle of Steph Curry's exit from the floor in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/CF9KtmcVlQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2021