Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, left, shoots as Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Charlotte Hornets leading scorer Gordon Hayward injured his right wrist in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The Hornets called it a re-aggravation of his right hand injury for Hayward. The Hornets declared him out with about five minutes left in the Hornets loss.

Hayward landed hard on his wrist at the end of a drive to the rim. Replay showed he broke his fall with his right hand. He sat on the floor in obvious pain.

He left the game and was brought to the training room for examination.

Hayward scored 21 points Monday against the Jazz, his original NBA team.

Hayward leads the Hornets in scoring this season with 21.9 points per game. He was the highest-profile free agent in last summer’s class to change teams, opting out of the final season on his contract with the Boston Celtics.