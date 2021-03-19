Hornets’ Mitch Kupchak isn’t known for in-season trades; will that guide the next week?

Charlotte Hornets fans were conditioned to believe a trade-deadline deal was automatic every winter.

For each of six seasons between 2013 and 2018, then-general manager Rich Cho made a deadline deal. Then, Mitch Kupchak replaced Cho and ... nothing.

In his first two seasons overseeing the Hornets, Kupchak has yet to make an in-season trade. His track record from when he ran the Los Angeles Lakers suggests that’s by design.

Kupchak made just eight in-season trades with the Lakers between 2000 and 2017. ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks called that “very conservative” compared to most franchises’ in-season dealing, although it’s not unique. The San Antonio Spurs, for instance, haven’t made a trade-deadline deal since 2012.

Is all that predictive of what Kupchak might do between now and Thursday’s NBA trade deadline? What do the Hornets need most? What might be out there they’d find attractive? What do they have to offer?

Your Hornets trade-deadline primer:

Is Kupchak’s past prologue to Hornets’ future?

Kupchak didn’t provide comment on his past trading. Here’s an educated guess what his pattern means:

▪ He prefers to make roster changes in the summer, rather than ask the coaching staff to blend in rotation shifts at midseason.

▪ He’s wary of giving up future draft picks to acquire veterans who might be short-term fixes, rather than long-term investments. For instance, Kupchak investigated acquiring center Marc Gasol in the winter of 2019, but when the bidding became brisk, the Raptors instead got Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for a package that included center Jonas Valanciunas and a second-round pick.

The Gasol trade is the sort that Cho might have pursued more aggressively. He made a variety of midseason deals that acquired rotation players such as Courtney Lee, Josh McRoberts and Mo Williams. He also made a bad deal for center Miles Plumlee. Cho seemed quicker to give up future second-round picks to make trades happen.

That doesn’t mean Kupchak won’t deal, as his acquisition of Pau Gasol in 2008 illustrates. But the bar seems higher in regard to giving up future assets for a veteran.

What do the Hornets most need in a trade?

They so could use another center who would improve rim-protection and defensive rebounding. They are 20th among 30 NBA teams in defensive rating, giving up 1.095 points per possession. In back-to-back games, they gave up 68 points in the lane to the Sacramento Kings and 64 to the Denver Nuggets.

They are 23rd in defensive-rebounding percentage, and that flaw is nothing new; they were last in that category much of last season.

While it’s understandable that Kupchak’s main focus in free agency was small forward Gordon Hayward, it’s surprising Kupchak didn’t do anything to address the immediate need for more interior defense and rebounding. Starting center Cody Zeller is solid, but he gets hurt a lot. Playing backup Bismack Biyombo extensively in his 10th NBA season isn’t realistic.

Who could be available to help Hornets playoff push?

The big men who could be available span from long shots (John Collins and Myles Turner), to heavy salaries (Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge) to role players (Nerlens Noel and JaVale McGee).

Thoughts on each:

Atlanta’s John Collins: If he’s available, it’s because he’s about to be a restricted free agent and has maximum-contract expectations. The Hornets would likely have to give up one or more core players (P.J. Washington and Devonte Graham?) and maybe a first-round pick to get the Hawks’ attention.

Indiana’s Myles Turner: There is a big difference between available and affordable. He’d address rim-protection (3.4 blocks per game). He’s under contract the next two seasons at $17.5 million each season. The Hornets would logically have to give up a first-round pick and Cody Zeller to make a deal.

Cleveland’s Andre Drummond: Probably the most asked-about trade target by Hornets fans. The problem is he makes $28.7 million this season, so matching salaries to make a trade work is tough. Feels like more likely that Drummond does a buy-out after the trade deadline.

San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge: He makes $24 million this season and probably is no longer a starter-level player. For the Hornets, trading for Aldridge sounds like a lot of fuss for someone who might not play much.

New York’s Nerlens Noel: He is on his fourth team and playing mostly as a reserve for the Knicks. Averaging six rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes suggests he’d be a better backup than Biyombo. But would the Knicks accept what it would be worth the Hornets to offer?

Cleveland’s JaVale McGee: If he did for the Hornets what he does for the Cavs — eight points, five rebounds and a block per game — he’d be worth offering a future second-round pick to make something happen.

What do the Hornets have to offer in trades?

If Kupchak is motivated to make a deal, the Hornets are better situated than most teams this trade deadline:

▪ They have an open roster spot and are one of only three NBA teams with remaining cap space — about $4 million available to facilitate a trade or signing.

▪ They have their own first-round picks going forward and a decent supply of second-round picks, despite various deals the past few years.

▪ They have two young guards — Graham and Malik Monk — who will be restricted free agents next summer. Kupchak wouldn’t be quick to trade either one, but with rookie LaMelo Ball improving so rapidly, he’d likely listen to offers.

▪ They have a large expiring contract in Zeller’s $15.4 million salary. However, Kupchak would have to be offered something really attractive to move Zeller. Unless someone like Collins or Turner is in play, the Hornets would be more looking to augment Zeller than replace him.