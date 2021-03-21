Charlotte Hornets star rookie LaMelo Ball has a broken wrist

Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist that could cost him the rest of the season.

Ball injured that wrist on his dominant hand in Saturday’s road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was clearly favoring the injury, and was pulled from the game intermittently by coach James Borrego, in response to obvious discomfort.

An MRI taken in San Antonio, where the Hornets will play the Spurs Monday night, revealed the fracture. The Hornets are saying Ball is out indefinitely. A source familiar with the injury said it’s possible Ball could miss the remainder of the season.

Ball has had a spectacular season as the No. 3 overall draft pick, leading this rookie class in most significant statistical categories. He entered the starting lineup about a dozen games ago, in response to various injuries, and solidified his spot, moving Devonte Graham to the second unit.

Ball’s injury likely returns Graham to the starters, and probably means an expanded bench role for Malik Monk and possibly Cody and Caleb Martin.

This is a developing story.