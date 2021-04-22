Observations from the Charlotte Hornets’ 108-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls

Here are three observations from the Hornets’ 108-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

It is their sixth loss in seven games.

Defense, perhaps Hornets most pressing issue

P.J. Washington said it best Tuesday night.

“We’ve been allowing teams to get easy buckets, and for us, when that happens teams start to roll on us,” Washington said.

That happened again Thursday against the Bulls. The Bulls got out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarterback and never looked back. The Hornets never led Thursday.

Why?

Their defense was not good enough. The Hornets will likely continue to struggle on the offensive end without LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, who are out with injuries. But their defense must be better.

The Bulls shot 49% from the floor overall and outrebounded the Hornets 55-43.

Miles Bridges more than a human highlight reel

It feels like every game Bridges is making ESPN’s SportsCenter’s “Top 10 plays,” because of poster dunk. He had another one on Thursday when he dunked over Nikola Vucevic in the second quarter. And while it wasn’t as flashy as his dunk against Clint Capela earlier this month, it will definitely get consideration as one of his best dunks of the year.

But Bridges has been more than dunks for the Hornets this season.

Before Thursday’s game, Bridges was averaging 18.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from 3, and 52.4% from the floor overall in April.

He’s also the only Hornet to play in all 58 games this season.

Playoff watch

The Hornets are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. With their sixth loss in seven games, the Hornets continue to slip in the playoff standings.

They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, and have a one-game lead over the ninth place Indiana Pacers. This season, the NBA will host a play-in tournament for teams who finish between seventh and 10th in the standings.

The ninth and 10th place teams must win two consecutive games to get into the first round as an eighth seed. The Horents schedule doesn’t get much easier.

Here are teams six through 11.

6. Celtics: 32-27

7. Heat: 31-28

8. Hornets: 28-30

9. Pacers: 27-31

10. Wizards: 25-33

11. Raptors: 25-34