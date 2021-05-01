LaMelo Ball is back; that means a shakeup of Hornets starting lineup versus Pistons

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball will start in his first game back from a fractured wrist.

Hornets coach James Borrego announced pre-game that point guard Ball, out since March 20, would go back into the starting lineup after being cleared to play. Ball will replace Devonte Graham, who will return to the second unit.

Ball and reserve shooting guard Malik Monk were both cleared medically for the Pistons game. Monk has been out since April 1 with a sprained right ankle.

Borrego said that Ball and Monk will initially play in stints of no more than five minutes, to work themselves back into rhythm and game shape.

“For me, the biggest thing is the runs they’ll have out there...I don’t think they’ll go past a four- or five-minute run this first go-around,” Borrego said. “More than anything, I’ve got to be responsible with these minutes -- not over-do it.”

Borrego is balancing getting two of his top offensively players acclimated with the urgency of the circumstance. The Hornets are 30-32, on a two-game losing streak, in the late stages of a playoff run. Sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, they have 10 regular-season games left to secure either a play-in spot (7th through 10th in the East) or direct entry to the playoffs (6th or higher).

The Pistons game starts a run of six games in nine nights. Five of those are at Spectrum Center, and five are against teams with losing records. So readjusting the rotation must be done quickly.

“There’s urgency tonight; it’s not like we’re trying to gear up for the season. We’re in the season,” Borrego said. “We’re in our 10 most important games right now. We’ve got to figure it out now, but I don’t anticipate that being a problem.”

Graham has excelled of late, with 74 points and 22 assists in his last three games. Borrego said Graham is valued and knows that.

“He’s so vital to our organization. He’s a plus every single night, whether he starts or comes off the bench,” Borrego said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what he’s done for the organization these last three years. He’s handled this role with grace and humility, been an absolute professional.”

Borrego said that with Ball and Monk back, he’ll likely play more three-guard lineups the remainder of this season. While that can create some defensive deficiencies, it was successful earlier this season in putting opposing defenses in predicaments because so many scorer/playmakers are on the floor at once.