Charlotte Hornets Coach Borrego ejected as Hornets fall to Nuggets 117-112 May 11, 2021 11:11 PM

The Charlotte Hornets host the Denver Nuggets in NBA action on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game will feature Hornets head coach James Borrego being ejected for arguing a call and guard Devonte' Graham leading the team in scoring.