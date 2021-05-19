Hornets’ James Borrego loved LaMelo Ball season, but Ball needs defensive improvement

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego is thrilled with what LaMelo Ball became in his rookie NBA season.

That doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement -- lots to improvement, particularly at the defensive end.

Ball is considered a front-runner for NBA rookie of the year. To use Borrego’s expression, he was the “engine” of the Hornets’ offense. He is undoubtedly the Hornets’ best long-term asset.

He also entered the NBA at 19 without the benefit of a full summer between the draft and training camp to acclimate to the NBA. At times that showed, whether it was too many turnovers or missed defensive assignments.

“This is all new and fresh for him,” Borrego said in Wednesday’s end-of-season media availability. “I thought he was making some significant steps before the injury (a broken wrist on March 20).

“I thought he showed tremendous growth. Obviously, that was disrupted with the injury. The goal now -- one of my top priorities this summer -- is to really work with this kid...Work on offense and defense.

“We’ve got to take some major steps, and it starts with his body, and then working through offense and defense.”

Ball is listed at 6-7 and 181 pounds, so he certainly will benefit from additional time in the weight room, which is typical of players the summer following their rookie seasons.

Ball finished the season averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He came back from the broken wrist on May 1, playing the Hornets’ final 11 games. While he never missed another game, he was clearly still feeling after-effects of the fracture -- constantly flexing his wrist between plays and applying a heat wrap when off the court. He acknowledged the joint still being sore during games.

The toughest adjustment for Ball appeared to be at the defensive end, and that’s typical for rookies. Complex NBA defensive schemes are often more challenging than fitting in at the offensive end for talented young players.

“He does have to grow in the defensive area. And I’ve seen growth throughout the season with him,” Borrego said. “He’s a young, 19-year-old guy. He has not had this type of experience before and been held accountable defensively. That’s an area of importance for us.”

Borrego said he has no concern that Ball will strive for that.

“He’s hungry, he’s receptive, he’s coachable,” Borrego said. “He’s got a knack for the game. He’s got intangibles you can’t teach.”