Hornets make trade on draft night and pick up Mason Plumlee and a pick

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, left, battles Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee, right, for control of a rebound during second half action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Hornets defeated the Pistons 105-102. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to send former Duke center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick in the 2021 NBA draft to the Hornets in exchange for their 57th pick, a league source confirmed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

With the trade, the Hornets now have the 11th, 37th and 56th picks in the draft, which will give them the opportunity to add depth to their roster.

Plumlee, a 6-foot-11, 254-pound center, addresses the Hornets biggest need at center. Veterans Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller are both free agents and neither has provided the dominance in the post the Hornets need to compete in the Eastern Conference.

But Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said last week that the draft wasn’t deep with centers, so they wouldn’t chase one. Trading for Plumlee gives the Hornets flexibility, and allows them to pick the best-available player.

Plumlee, 31, averaged 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season.

He is entering the second year of a three-year, $24.7 million contract.