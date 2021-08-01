Hornets extend a qualifying offer to point guard Devonte Graham, but not Malik Monk

Point guard Devonte Graham has been a big part of the Charlotte Hornets the past two seasons. He becomes a restricted free agent this off-season. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets are extending a qualifying offer to point guard Devonte Graham, which would make him a restricted free agent, the team announced Sunday. Meanwhile, the Hornets decided not tender Malik Monk, which means his time with the Hornets is over.

As a restricted free agent, the Hornets can retain Graham by matching any offers from other teams.

The Hornets drafted Graham, 26, in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists last season.

The Hornets took Monk with the 11th pick in the 2017 draft. He averaged 11.7 points last season, but missed the first few months of the season

