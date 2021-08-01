Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets extend a qualifying offer to point guard Devonte Graham, but not Malik Monk

Point guard Devonte Graham has been a big part of the Charlotte Hornets the past two seasons. He becomes a restricted free agent this off-season.
Point guard Devonte Graham has been a big part of the Charlotte Hornets the past two seasons. He becomes a restricted free agent this off-season. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets are extending a qualifying offer to point guard Devonte Graham, which would make him a restricted free agent, the team announced Sunday. Meanwhile, the Hornets decided not tender Malik Monk, which means his time with the Hornets is over.

As a restricted free agent, the Hornets can retain Graham by matching any offers from other teams.

The Hornets drafted Graham, 26, in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists last season.

The Hornets took Monk with the 11th pick in the 2017 draft. He averaged 11.7 points last season, but missed the first few months of the season

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service