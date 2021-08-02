Charlotte Observer Logo
Hornets point guard heading to the New Orleans Pelicans

Charlotte Hornets guard DevonteÕ Graham, left, gives instructions to a teammate as he pushes the ball during third quarter action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets guard DevonteÕ Graham, left, gives instructions to a teammate as he pushes the ball during third quarter action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham is on his way to New Orleans, a league source confirmed.

Graham is part of a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million contract. The Hornets will receive a 2022 first-round pick in return, the source said.

Stadium’s Shams Charania was the first to report it.

On Sunday, they extended a qualifying offer to Graham, making him a restricted free agent.

The Hornets drafted Graham, 26, in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft out of Kansas. He had a breakout year during the 2019-20 season, averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists, while shooting 37.3% from 3..

He averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists during the 2020-21 season.

The Hornets entered free agency with four free agents: Graham, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Graham wasn’t the only former Hornets player to leave in free agency. Zeller reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trailblazers.

