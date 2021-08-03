In their first move of free agency, the Hornets sign a veteran PG with ties to the city

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (left) and Detroit Piston Ish Smith chase a loose ball in the Hornets’ season-opening road loss Wednesday. TNS

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to one-year deal with veteran point guard and Charlotte native Ish Smith, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

The team has the option to extend him for a second year.

Smith, 33, who graduated from Central Cabbarus High School in 2006 and later went to Wake Forest, is entering his 12th season in the NBA.

The Hornets will be the 12th NBA franchise for which Smith has played. Smith brings a veteran presence to a young Hornets team, and a player who can produce off the bench.

Last season, he averaged 6.7 points per game and 3.9 assists in 44 games and one start.

The Hornets are trying to replace Devonte Graham and Malik Monk, two key guards who left in free agency this week. Graham went to the New Orleans Pelicans in a sign-and-trade, and Monk, and unrestricted free agent signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

