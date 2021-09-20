Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets signed a former Kansas State star to their roster

The Hornets signed Xavier Sneed on Monday.
The Hornets signed Xavier Sneed on Monday. (Shane Keyser/Kansas City Star/TNS) Shane Keyser TNS

With training camp right around the corner, the Charlotte Hornets added another player to the mix Monday.

They signed Xavier Sneed, who impressed the coaching staff at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Sneed averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists in four games during summer league.

Sneed, who appeared in 13 games last season for the G League Greensboro Swarm, averaged 8.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He was a four-year player at Kansas State.

This story is developing and will be updated.

