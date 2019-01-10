Charlotte 49ers’ rally against FIU falls short for 6th straight loss

The Charlotte 49ers dropped their sixth consecutive game Thursday, falling 69-66 to Florida International in Miami.
The Panthers (11-5, 2-1 Conference USA) had to hold off the 49ers (3-11, 0-3), who rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit. Charlotte’s Jon Davis made a 3-pointer to cut the FIU lead to 67-66 with 13 seconds left. After FIU’s Brian Beard missed a free throw with nine seconds left with the score 68-66, the 49ers had a chance to tie the game, but Davis lost the ball out of bounds with one second left.
Davis, C-USA’s leading scorer, had 24 points for the 49ers. Freshman guard Brandon Younger had a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds, and forward Milos Supica added 12 points and eight rebounds. Although the 49ers held FIU to 37.3 percent shooting and outrebounded the Panthers 41-38, they turned the ball over 23 times, resulting in 23 Panthers points.
Trejon Jacob led FIU with 19 points.
Freshman guard Cooper Robb returned to Charlotte’s lineup after missing seven games with a stress fracture in his foot.
The 49ers wrap up their Florida road trip Saturday at Florida Atlantic.
FIU 69, CHARLOTTE 66
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Mangum
16
1-5
1-2
3
0
1
3
Supica
31
3-6
6-8
8
2
4
12
Davis
37
6-18
8-10
4
2
3
24
McGill
31
3-6
0-1
3
2
1
6
Younger
35
7-13
2-2
7
1
4
16
Blight
24
0-1
0-0
5
1
2
0
Robb
15
2-4
0-2
3
1
4
5
Kitoko
10
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Haslem
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-53
17-25
33
9
19
66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Davis 4-8, Robb 1-1, Mangum 0-1, McGill 0-1, Younger 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 20 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Blight 3, Davis, McGill, Supica). Turnovers: 20 (Davis 8, McGill 3, Supica 3, Younger 2, Blight, Kitoko, Mangum, Robb). Steals: 9 (Kitoko 2, Mangum 2, Blight, Davis, Robb, Supica, Younger). Technical Fouls: None.
Fiu
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Andrews
23
1-4
3-4
8
1
3
5
Osaghae
23
5-6
3-4
7
0
5
13
Beard
36
2-16
3-5
2
7
1
8
Daye
31
3-8
4-9
3
4
2
10
Jacob
29
8-13
0-1
4
1
0
19
Nunez
21
3-7
0-0
2
0
2
9
Dieng
12
0-2
1-2
4
0
2
1
Douglas
12
0-0
0-0
1
0
4
0
Banks
11
0-3
4-6
4
1
2
4
Smith
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-59
18-31
35
14
21
69
Percentages: FG .373, FT .581. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jacob 3-6, Nunez 3-6, Beard 1-6, Andrews 0-1, Banks 0-1, Daye 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 18 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Osaghae 7, Dieng). Turnovers: 18 (Osaghae 4, Beard 3, Daye 3, Andrews 2, Banks 2, Dieng 2, Jacob, Nunez). Steals: 11 (Beard 5, Osaghae 3, Douglas, Jacob, Nunez). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
25
41
—
66
FIU
34
35
—
69
A—724 (5,000).
David Scott: @davidscott14
