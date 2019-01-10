College Sports

Charlotte 49ers’ rally against FIU falls short for 6th straight loss

By David Scott

January 10, 2019 09:29 PM

The Charlotte 49ers dropped their sixth consecutive game Thursday, falling 69-66 to Florida International in Miami.

The Panthers (11-5, 2-1 Conference USA) had to hold off the 49ers (3-11, 0-3), who rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit. Charlotte’s Jon Davis made a 3-pointer to cut the FIU lead to 67-66 with 13 seconds left. After FIU’s Brian Beard missed a free throw with nine seconds left with the score 68-66, the 49ers had a chance to tie the game, but Davis lost the ball out of bounds with one second left.

Davis, C-USA’s leading scorer, had 24 points for the 49ers. Freshman guard Brandon Younger had a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds, and forward Milos Supica added 12 points and eight rebounds. Although the 49ers held FIU to 37.3 percent shooting and outrebounded the Panthers 41-38, they turned the ball over 23 times, resulting in 23 Panthers points.

Trejon Jacob led FIU with 19 points.

Freshman guard Cooper Robb returned to Charlotte’s lineup after missing seven games with a stress fracture in his foot.

The 49ers wrap up their Florida road trip Saturday at Florida Atlantic.

FIU 69, CHARLOTTE 66

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Mangum

16

1-5

1-2

3

0

1

3

Supica

31

3-6

6-8

8

2

4

12

Davis

37

6-18

8-10

4

2

3

24

McGill

31

3-6

0-1

3

2

1

6

Younger

35

7-13

2-2

7

1

4

16

Blight

24

0-1

0-0

5

1

2

0

Robb

15

2-4

0-2

3

1

4

5

Kitoko

10

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Haslem

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-53

17-25

33

9

19

66

Percentages: FG .415, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Davis 4-8, Robb 1-1, Mangum 0-1, McGill 0-1, Younger 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 20 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Blight 3, Davis, McGill, Supica). Turnovers: 20 (Davis 8, McGill 3, Supica 3, Younger 2, Blight, Kitoko, Mangum, Robb). Steals: 9 (Kitoko 2, Mangum 2, Blight, Davis, Robb, Supica, Younger). Technical Fouls: None.

Fiu

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Andrews

23

1-4

3-4

8

1

3

5

Osaghae

23

5-6

3-4

7

0

5

13

Beard

36

2-16

3-5

2

7

1

8

Daye

31

3-8

4-9

3

4

2

10

Jacob

29

8-13

0-1

4

1

0

19

Nunez

21

3-7

0-0

2

0

2

9

Dieng

12

0-2

1-2

4

0

2

1

Douglas

12

0-0

0-0

1

0

4

0

Banks

11

0-3

4-6

4

1

2

4

Smith

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-59

18-31

35

14

21

69

Percentages: FG .373, FT .581. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jacob 3-6, Nunez 3-6, Beard 1-6, Andrews 0-1, Banks 0-1, Daye 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 18 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Osaghae 7, Dieng). Turnovers: 18 (Osaghae 4, Beard 3, Daye 3, Andrews 2, Banks 2, Dieng 2, Jacob, Nunez). Steals: 11 (Beard 5, Osaghae 3, Douglas, Jacob, Nunez). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

25

41

66

FIU

34

35

69

A—724 (5,000).

David Scott: @davidscott14

