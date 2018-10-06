South Carolina and Missouri delayed by lightning late in fourth quarter

UPDATE: With four minutes to go in the initial lightning delay, another strike was spotted, pushing the game’s resumption to 5 p.m. with players warming up again at 4:50 p.m.

South Carolina and Missouri had just 2:35 left in the fourth quarter of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium when lightning was detected near the stadium, delaying the game for more than an hour, with USC up 34-32.

The game was delayed with Missouri at the Gamecocks’ 48-yard line facing first-and-20 after a holding penalty. The Tigers had recently regained possession after a failed fake field goal attempt by USC.

The delay began at roughly 3:43 p.m. The two teams retook the field at 4:16 p.m. and were scheduled to resume play at 4:26 p.m., but at 4:22 p.m. more lightning was detected, forcing another 30-minute delay. The two teams went back on the field at 4:50 p.m., and play started again at 4:59 p.m.

South Carolina trailed early, 17-7, but mounted a comeback in the second half as torrential rain drenched the field, taking a 31-23 lead after a pick-six interception by Sherrod Greene. According to Weather Underground, roughly one inch of rain fell in 30 minutes after the day started out sunny and hot.





After Greene’s touchdown, the rain stopped, and Missouri rallied back to take a 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Gamecock kicker Parker White gave his team the lead back with a field goal with 4:38 remaining in the contest.

Other highlights of the contest include senior quarterback Michael Scarnecchia making his first career start and throwing for three touchdowns, three different Missouri touchdowns being overturned on review, 19 combined penalties between the teams and the stadium’s game clock malfunctioning for most of the third quarter, forcing the referees to keep their own time.

USC would move to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in the SEC with a win, while Mizzou is looking to move up to 4-1 while also claiming its first SEC win of the year.