Sun Belt powers App State, Arkansas State to clash on national TV

APPALACHIAN STATE (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at ARKANSAS STATE (3-2, 0-1)
Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Ark., 8 p.m., ESPN2
This could be a preview of the Dec. 1 conference title game, as Arkansas State is the big favorite in the Sun Belt West, and the Mountaineers are expected to battle Troy (and possibly Georgia Southern) for the East crown.
The Mountaineers, led by running back Jalin Moore, might run early and often in this game. Arkansas State ranks 126 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing defense, allowing an average of 275 yards a game. And the Mountaineers ranked 26th in rushing offense, averaging 215.3 yards.
The Red Wolves are led by quarterback Justice Hansen, who threw for 376 yards in his team’s last game, a 28-21 loss at Georgia Southern. He is among the final 30 candidates for this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback.
“If you give him time, he’ll pick you apart,” App State coach Scott Satterfield said of Hansen. “And they have some big receivers. It’s an offense that can put up points in a hurry.”
Steve Lyttle
