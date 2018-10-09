Does UNC’s Roy Williams think he has been ‘shielded’ from recruiting practices in FBI investigation of college basketball?

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams is asked if he feels that coaching at "blue blood schools" like Kansas and North Carolina has shielded him from potentially illegal recruiting practices outlined in the FBI investigation of college sports.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service